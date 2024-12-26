Ayuso boasts of Madrid’s good progress while accusing Sánchez of “strangling” the region

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has closed the year 2024 by attacking the central government, which she has accused of trying to “strangle” the region and “decapitalize Spain.” The Madrid president has highlighted that her Executive has become “a reliable project” because her team is “a constructive and free project.”

Ayuso’s “Hispanic Trumpism”: lifelong support for large families, defense of bulls and erasure of the LGTBI acronyms

In his annual report, Ayuso has maintained that “defending truth and reality is more important than ever” because “only in this way” will the Community be able to “continue contributing to Spain, when it is most threatened.” The president places two enemies against the State, on the one hand, the “classics” and, on the other, “the most unexpected of all enemies, the Government of the nation, which has decided to stay in power at the cost of whatever necessary, even if basic pillars of the State are destroyed.”

Ayuso has insisted on his direct confrontation with the President of the Government, whom he accuses of having “obsessions” against the Community. “The objective of Sánchez and his weak project is to entrench himself at any price. Although it cannot carry out votes that are fundamental for the interests of Spain and the Spanish people, nor have budgets,” he noted.

Ayuso ends the year using his roller to close the Youth Council and rejecting the opposition’s proposals



Against the parliamentary alliances of the PSOE and Sumar, the Madrid president has assured that the central government “buys with public money the will to win motions of censure and elections.” In line with his accusations against the central Executive, Ayuso considers that “this president is not getting a better democratic outlook.”