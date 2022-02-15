Cairo (Union) The National Petroleum Construction Company, a subsidiary of the National Marine Dredging Company (the Group), signed a memorandum of understanding with the Offshore Petroleum Services Company, with the aim of strengthening cooperation frameworks to explore opportunities for establishing engineering, procurement and construction projects within the oil and gas sector in Egypt and the region. The understanding was signed on the sidelines of the “Egypt International Petroleum Conference and Exhibition” (EGYPS), the leading forum for the petroleum sector in the region, by Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of the National Petroleum Construction Company; Engineer Ashraf Imam, CEO of Offshore Petroleum Services Company; In the presence of a number of senior officials of the two companies. The MoU will support the two companies in implementing their ambitious growth plans. The two parties seek, through the memorandum of understanding signed between them, to explore the potential opportunities in the energy sector, which has huge potential in Egypt and other regions. The memorandum is based on investing the strengths of the two companies, as it combines the vast local capabilities and expertise of the Marine Petroleum Services Company in the fields of transportation and installation with the global experience of the National Petroleum Construction Company in engineering, procurement and construction contracting for large marine projects, especially heavy lifting and laying pipes, cables and main supply lines, in addition to With its extensive manufacturing capabilities. Eng. Yasser Zagloul, CEO of the National Marine Dredging Company Group, said: “We are proud to sign this agreement with the Marine Petroleum Services Company during the EGYPS exhibition, due to its influential role in the petroleum sector. In the next stage, we will continue to implement our expansion plans, and to explore opportunities and geographical areas.” This agreement will contribute to strengthening our presence in Egypt.” For his part, Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of the National Petroleum Construction Company, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Offshore Petroleum Services Company to exchange world-class knowledge and expertise. Through this partnership, we seek to implement the best engineering, procurement and construction projects driven by innovation and operational efficiency. And based on our leading reputation. In implementing mega projects, we look forward to exploring investment opportunities available in Egypt and abroad.”