How booming is that of producers, publishers and the media with a blessed progressive label. As if authentic art should abide by ideological slogans and political correctness to see the light. Demands of the new pacatos, although also fierce times. The old ones were disgusting, but the current ones are recovering their essences.

The Spain of Francoism smelled of dandruff and its repressive level made you vomit. There was the law of vagrants and thugs, the mandatory certificate of good conduct, the Court of Public Order. Also commissioners of morality with a nun and curil soul, in charge of discovering heretics, of decreeing what we could not see or hear, thought police dedicated in body and soul to censorship, to sniffing out the sin that contained the things that they judged subversive. . And giving the population the ember with the warning that is given to children. In other words: that this is not done, that this is not said, that this is not thought. Censorship was exercised mainly by morons with tireless capacity for mental onanism, obsessed with the hunt for sin. And he also had to lend a hand in tracking down the evil, the female section of the Falange. Now the prominence of this race has undergone variations but I imagine that all the censors have a guaranteed salary and that they will adapt to the power that is imposed at any time.

I remember without nostalgia my youth hitchhiking trips to the south of France to see the cinema that was prohibited here and to buy books that had received the stigma. And there you felt momentarily free. But where to go now. The monster has gone global. Roald Dahl’s books have been reissued with changes and corrections. And they want to lock up films as transcendent as The birth of a nation and gone With the Wind. There have also been attempts to remove Picasso’s work from museums. Because of his abusive or perverse behavior with his partners. Witch hunting is universal. And it seems that it will last a long time. But the Inquisition will always have a ton of work, even if power changes. They are the same as always. And how pathetic and distressing self-censorship can be in the name of the survival of spirits that thought they were free.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP