His last show! Milena Warthon he sang “Warmisitay” for the last time at Quinta Vergara and all the audience present surrendered to his great performance.

This Friday, February 24, Milena Warthon He performed for the last time at the Viña del Mar Festival after receiving a silver seagull in the folklore competition. Without a doubt, the Peruvian singer did not stop surprising those present with the song “Warmisitay”. Before her show, the artist came across Camilo and Evaluna, who did not hesitate to send her greetings and take a picture of her with her. Apparently, the young woman’s experience was one of the best in her musical career.

Milena Warthon raised the name of Peru in Viña del Mar

After having managed to position herself as the great winner in the folkloric category, Milena Warthon He returned to the Quinta Vergara stage today to close his participation on the right foot and make his triumph prevail.

The young woman sang her famous song “Warmisitay”, with which she has captivated the international public, including the mayoress of Viña del Mar, Macarena Ripamonti. In this way, the influencer also shook, once again, the Vila del Mar Festival.

Milena Warthon met Camilo and Evaluna in Viña del Mar

Through their social networks, Milena Warthon I publish two stories, showing the moment in which Camilo is happy for his victory at the Viña del Mar Festival, and another in which he appears hugging one of his idols, Evaluna Montaner.

The singer did not hesitate to have a tender gesture with her. In this video you can see that the interpreter of “Indigo” sends a kiss to the 22-year-old girl as a sign of friendship.