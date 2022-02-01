It has been a winter signing that has attracted attention and that has come as a surprise. And it is that when hardly anyone expected it, Real Murcia was made this Monday with the services of Zeidane Inoussa, a 19-year-old Swedish footballer who will occupy a sub 23 record in the grana first team and who strengthens the attack zone of the team from Mario Simon.

Inoussa (Stockholm, 2002) arrives on loan from Caen in the French second division, an entity that has finally agreed to lend one of its great promises thanks to the intermediation of Quique Pina, who has pushed for the footballer to play in Murcia, city ​​in which the Murcian representative will be able to follow and support him closely. Pina, who founded the Ciudad de Murcia and took it one step away from the First Division, and who rescued historical figures such as Granada and Cádiz from the Second B until taking them to the highest category, was always characterized by his aim when it came to betting by soccer players who from below reached the elite.

declined other offers



In fact, the footballer had proposals from top-class teams from Sweden and Norway, but he has opted for the Grana club despite the fact that he plays in the fourth division of Spanish football. Pina, who does not obtain any economic return from the operation, considers that Murcia is a place where the footballer can grow and in which he could even continue in the future if the three parties (Caen, Real Murcia and the player) end up satisfied with the experience .

Inoussa, who will arrive in Murcia this Wednesday and will not be able to be at the presentation of the rest of the last-minute winter signings that will be held this Tuesday, is characterized by his power and his overflow in one-on-one. A footballer who can play in any attacking position and who is unbalanced playing on the wing and with spaces.