In the prestigious setting of the Chamber of Deputies, today Wednesday 3 July, the technical table promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators in collaboration with the Cafasso & Figli studio on the theme “Innovation and work: scenarios and perspectives between AI and digital” took place. The aim of the initiative was to bring together experts, academics, businesses and institutions on the world of work, the development of new skills, the labor law vision and the implications for young people and businesses. The proceedings were opened by the ANGI delegates represented by the President Gabriele Ferrieri and the member of the scientific committee Alessandro del Frate. Institutional greetings from the Hon. Alessandro Giglio Vigna President of the European Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and the Hon. Walter Rizzetto President of the Public and Private Work Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

On the topic of work, of primary importance was the testimony of Prof. Nino Carmine Cafasso, President of AIS (Associazione Imprese di Servizi), Employment Lawyer and Labour Consultant who highlighted the topic of Zes (Special Economic Zones), the role of AI, the importance of a greater public-private partnership through project financing and the employment prospects regarding the cohesion decree. Taking stock of the institutional vision and the state of execution of ministerial and citizen projects were: Francesco Tufarelli, Director General of the Presidency of the Council; Paola Redenta Izzo, Head of the Programming Area for the Development of Work in Italy; Vincenzo Di Nicola, former Head of Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation at INPS; Gianpiero Ruggiero, First Technologist and Mobility Manager at CNR; Alessandro Coppola, Director of the ENEA Technology Transfer Department; William Nonnis, Technical Operational Analyst for Digitalisation and Innovation at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, PNRR Mission Structure.

On the vision of the business world, several operators intervened to illustrate the strengths and weaknesses between work, skills and investments, in particular: Daniele Scoccia, Partner Archangel AdVenture; Andrea Catania, Advisory Manager DoubleYou; Valeria Sassi, Ceo Innovatech; Ciro Cafiero, President of AIDP Lazio; Gianpiero Tufilli and Gian Luca Orefice, members of the Advisory Board of AIDP. Representing the trade associations and experts from the academic world, the interventions of notable importance were: Marcello Ferraguzzi, President of the Subsidized Finance Commission at ODCEC Rome; Hon. Renata Bueno, President of the Association for Citizenship – Cidadania ETS Institute; Nicola Cucari, Professor of Economics and Business Management, Department of Management, Sapienza University of Rome; Liano Capicotto, Professor of Labor Law at Link Campus University.

“We are pleased with the important participation received by our roundtable to highlight the prospects of the world of work, new skills and prospects for new professions. During the discussion, ideas of great interest emerged that, as young innovators, we will bring to the attention of the respective institutional and technical bodies in order to give our support to the world of work, businesses and young talents. A special thanks for the support to the parliamentary institutions of the Chamber and to all the actors who were with us at the roundtable“. So says Gabriele Ferrieri President of ANGI.