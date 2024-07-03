Step.- An officer and a sergeant with the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) Police Department were arrested and booked into the county jail on June 21, county booking records show.

Sergeant John Solis and Officer Steve Romero of the EPISD Police Department were arrested June 21 by Texas Rangers and booked into the El Paso County Jail, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Booking records indicate Solis faces three charges including undue influence, official oppression and filing a false report.

Meanwhile, Romero faces official oppression and charges of tampering with evidence.

“The District is aware of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Texas Rangers involving two EPISD police officers. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials in this matter.”