The European Parliament Office in Italy, in collaboration with ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, is promoting a debate on the topic of mobility with a particular focus on the new EU directive for zero-emission cars and vans. The event presents itself as an important opportunity for the representatives of the European and national institutions to exchange views with the world of industry, research and innovation. The event, opened by the introductory greetings of Carlo Corazza, head of the European Parliament’s office in Italy, of Alessandro Coppola, director of Innovation and Sustainability of ENEA and of Gianpiero Ruggiero, first technologist of the CNR, will be attended by MEPs Brando Benifei, S&D-PD , Nicola Procaccini, ECR-FdI, Matteo Adinolfi, ID-Lega, and Fabio Massimo Castaldo, NI-M5S, with the aim of illustrating the European legislative framework in the transport and mobility sector. The priorities for the industrial sector will instead be voiced by the delegates of Volkswagen Group Italia, E – Gap, ENI, ENEL, Innio – Jenbacher, Iveco, Dott and SMET. The conclusions will instead be up to Edoardo Rixi, deputy minister of infrastructure and transport. During the meeting Roberto Baldassari, director of the ANGI scientific committee, will present the data on the state of the energy transition by ANGI Ricerche in collaboration with Lab21.01. The EU is making a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality through various initiatives including in the transport sector. Among these, the one that aims to reduce car emissions, since road transport accounts for a fifth of EU CO2 emissions, with the placing on the market, starting from 2035, of only zero-emission cars.