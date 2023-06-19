Yes, this thing is seriously going to be sold in Europe. At least, that’s what HiPhi wants to try.

There is a group of people who don’t really care what kind of logo their car has, as long as the price is right. In the higher segments it becomes a completely different story. It is usually very important what kind of logo is on a car. Of course you are not going to buy a car from an unknown Chinese brand if you can also buy one for that money Mercedes or a Porsche can buy, can you?

However, the Chinese brand HiPhi thinks otherwise. This start-up recently presented two EVs (the X and the Z), with a fairly striking design. This is especially true for the HiPhi Z. We strongly suspect that no people were involved in the design process.

According to the makers, the HiPhi Z is the car of 20 years in the future. When they read this back in 20 years, they will of course laugh their heads off, but for now the HiPhi Z is futuristic in any case. In addition to a bizarre exterior design, there is also a dashboard with only a very large screen. Because that is of course still very futuristic.

In addition to the HiPhi Z – which is supposed to represent a GT – there is also the HiPhi X. This is a crossover that looks a bit more like a normal car. This is still a special car, with a cumbersome door construction. This gives access to the rear seat and a possible third row of seats.

It’s not the specifications. The HiPhi Z has 655 hp and has a WLTP range of 555 km. In the HiPhi X it is no problem either, with 590 hp. The range of this model is 460 km.

That these cars exist is not news, what is news: the prices. Both HiPhis are also coming to Europe and we now know what they should cost at our eastern neighbours. One thing is already clear: HiPhi does not present itself as a budget brand.

The HiPhi Z is the cheapest of the two, with a starting price of €105,000. Quite a lot of money for a starter. For that amount you get the five-seater, but there is also a version with one seat less. It costs € 107,000, because it is more luxurious.

For the HiPhi X you have to dig a little deeper into your pockets. It costs €109,000. Then you have the version with third row of seats. Would you rather have four luxurious seats? Then you pay no less than € 123,000. And those are the German prices. If HiPhi came to the Netherlands, you would pay even more.

With these prices, HiPhi is therefore going to compete with cars like the Mercedes EQS and the Porsche Taycan. In other words: the best that Germany has to offer in terms of electric cars. We have to hand it to them: they do have guts, those Chinese.

This article Who has more than a ton for this Chinese EV? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#ton #left #Chinese