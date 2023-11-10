Prison becomes a place of cutting-edge training, opening the doors to a future of inclusion and opportunity. The “Lorusso e Cutugno” prison in Turin has inaugurated a revolutionary project, financed by the City of Turin, which offers “resigning” prisoners specialized training in STEM disciplines, in particular in Mathematics, Robotics and Programming. The initiative aims to provide skills in highly technological fields such as the use and programming of industrial robots, coding and robotic welding. Giovanna Pentenero, Councilor for Work and Relations with the Prison System of the Municipality of Turin, highlights the aim of preparing prisoners for life “outside”, aiming to reduce recidivism and improve future prospects.

The Casa di Carità Arti e Mestieri Foundation, with fifty years of experience in professional training in prison, leads the project, emphasizing the importance of acquiring specialized skills for effective social and work reintegration. Martino Zucco Chinà, Training Director, underlines the opportunity offered to prisoners to build a dignified future. Comau Academy, leader in Educational Robotics, is the technical partner of the project, providing equipment and educational support. Ezio Fregnan, Director of the Comau Academy, recognizes the importance of being part of a training ecosystem that unites schools, companies and institutions for the growth of local skills.

The project, which began in July and concluded in December, is not limited to technical skills alone, but includes the development of “citizenship skills” and soft skills, essential for reintegration into society and the world of work. Participants acquire a solid foundation in Robotics and Automation, adapted to current technological changes. Elena Lombardi Vallauri, Director of “Lorusso e Cutugno”, emphasizes the importance of training courses that open the doors to job opportunities, considering them crucial for personal redemption post-detention. This project represents a significant step towards inclusion, the fight against poverty and social marginalization, and demonstrates how technological innovation can be a powerful tool for change and personal growth even in unexpected contexts such as the prison system.