“Hey,” come on guys, come running with your cameras. Look at the show!” It was December 24, 1968. And from the porthole of Apollo 8, the first mission to send humans away from Earth, and into orbit around the Moon, that now iconic image appeared, still admired today after 55 years and so beautiful , as if it had been taken two days ago. That of the Earth rising above the lunar horizon, admired by human eyes for the first time. And astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the Apollo 8 mission, did not want to miss the opportunity for that extraordinary picture.

An Earth photographed in a difficult year, shaken by various unrest and famous protests of all kinds, both by the Vietnam War: “I thought we were going to the Moon, we had the world’s spotlight on us, we were seen as heroes” – James Lovell, who with Borman and Anders was on Apollo 8 once said – «and then there were many of our colleagues who went to war, lost their lives and no one would ever remember them again. This made me very sad.”

It was Frank Borman, who was afraid of losing that incredible vision after a few minutes, who speeded up Bill Anders, who immortalized that image with his camera: «I took it but that photo has no copyright, but it belongs to everyone us” – Bill Anders once told us.

Borman passed away at the age of 95 last Wednesday in Billings. He was one of the most important and famous astronauts, not only in terms of space travel, which was also historic, but because he was also the true diplomat of the American space agency. In fact, it was Borman, immediately after the legendary Earth-Moon journey, who was assigned as a diplomatic astronaut in relations between the USA and the former USSR in those difficult years of the Cold War and tense relations between the two superpowers. Where, however, the space race took place, and became one of the key points of technological demonstration between the two nations in the sixties.

Borman, who was born in Gary, Indiana in March 1928, arrived at NASA in the 1962 selection. With other legendary men, such as Neil Armstrong. Precisely with Armstrong he was considered among the best ever and was nominated among the first in the 1962 Selection for a space flight.

Colonel of the US Air Force with great experience of flying on dozens of aircraft, already in 1963 he was nominated to debut in orbit on a Gemini capsule, without previous space flight experience. He was considered cold, methodical and at the same time endowed with an extraordinary humanity: he assiduously frequented the Catholic Church from a young age, and Life magazine often portrayed him dressed as a priest during his many voluntary activities in the ecclesiastical field. Borman already knew that once he reached the Moon, from his orbit 110 kilometers above the surface, he would read some verses from the Bible. A piece of 20th century history.

He trained as a reserve for Gemini 4, and then on December 4, 1965, commanded Gemini 7 for the historic 14-day journey, enclosed with Lovell in a small two-seat capsule, for the first close rendezvous between two spacecraft. They were tests for future lunar trips. Having passed along with many other expert astronauts to the Apollo Program, he was nominated for the Apollo 3 mission as commander. A journey to a great distance from Earth, to test a high-speed return to Earth (34,000 kilometers per hour) returning from the Moon.

The tragedy of Apollo 1, in January 1967, however, caused all the programs to be canceled and postponed. And it led some members of Congress, led by Senator Mondale, to push to cancel the program.

Frank Borman was among the pillars of those who carried out the political battle for the possible closure of the Program, in Congress and in Parliament: he saved a program that gave work to 600,000 people, beyond the national prestige for the space race with Russians, and which would have produced thousands of patents to improve life on Earth and at the same time, with new technologies it would also have provided support to the problem of populations in difficulty.

His candidacy for Apollo 9 became a reality in late 1967. But it seemed that the Russians were still running fast: spacecraft with animals in lunar orbit and giant rockets towered in Baikonur. It was still necessary to rush and bring forward the journey to the Moon from Apollo 9 to Apollo 8. Borman agreed to bring forward his flight, and on December 21, 1968 Apollo 8 leaves, and for the first time the gigantic Saturn V leaves Cape Kennedy with it on board astronauts.

Borman suffers from “space sickness” during the outward journey, but then recovers and the six-day mission is a success. Ten lunar orbits and American triumph. The reserve crew of Apollo 8, Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins, will then become the holders of mission 11, the first landing.

Among his historic and famous phrases: «Guys, I announce to you that Santa Claus really exists», during the lunar orbits. And then, replying to one of his sons, connected from Earth: “Dad, who is driving right now?”. “Newton!” – was the response, recalling that Apollo traveled towards the Moon thanks to the laws of universal gravitation.

Borman, thanks to his diplomatic work with the former USSR, was then among the organizers of the joint Apollo-Soyuz flight in 1975, and then became President of Eastern Airlines, the famous commercial airline.

He significantly helped his wife Susan, married in 1950, who suffered from a long period of depression and alcoholism, and then recovered thanks to the help of doctors, his religious beliefs and his support.

It is no coincidence that NASA wrote in a post: “His love for aviation and space was surpassed only by his love for his wife.”