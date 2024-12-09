Turning 1 year as an independent company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) is a moment of celebration full of excitement and joy, a milestone that evokes you to look back to observe the path traveled and, in turn, forward to think about all the opportunities and also challenges that are yet to come.

This first year has marked the beginning of a journey full of discoveries, evidenced by the gratitude of having completed the first chapter of a story that has only just begun and by the hope for a bright future. Present and future are the foundations of a century-old legacy at Sandoz during which we have added milestones such as the development and production of the first oral penicillin in 1951, or the registration and commercialization of the first biosimilar, growth hormone in 2006.

For us, becoming an independent company and, at the same time, continuing to build our history, was an important fact for many reasons: to be able to increase our strategic focus, operate with greater agility, establish clearer commercial objectives, improve returns for shareholders and optimize our strong “generic mentality”.

The independence, the strategic focus and the execution of these objectives during this year have revealed a result in Net Sales worldwide in the first nine months of the year of 7,642 million USD, which represents a growth of +9 compared to last year. % in constant currency. And, Net Sales of Biosimilars of USD 2,084 million in these months have represented a growth of +37% in constant currency. With these results, the potential of the formulary and, specifically, the launches of new biosimilars, the market has rewarded the value Sandoz with a revaluation of the price on the SIX of over 50% since its listing.









Thanks to a commitment to development and innovation, we have been able to expand our leadership in both stable and growing markets, and focused on sustainable access.

At Sandoz we begin our great adventure and begin a new era with innovation in our DNA, to continue being a world leader and the main European supplier of generic and biosimilar medicines. An achievement that symbolizes the effort and shared vision of all of us who make Sandoz.

with people «We believe that the patient-centered solution is always the beginning of digital transformation»

At Sandoz Spain we also have a financial digital Hub where we use Digital Transformation as a fundamental driver of innovation. The ‘Agile’ methodology combined with digitization through Big Data, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, helps us create global predictive models that allow us to improve our budget planning, our supply chain and production planning, as well as model and predict the intensity of epidemics in different areas of the world and, in this way, facilitate access to health for patients with the aim of making a difference. At Sandoz we firmly believe that a patient-centric solution is always the beginning of digital transformation, and technology acts as a catalyst.

However, our vision has not changed: to be the world’s leading and highest-rated biosimilar and generic company, in an industry that already provides approximately 80% of the world’s prescription drugs by volume at approximately 25% of the cost. total.

After these 365 days of “stand alone”, today at Sandoz we live the corporate culture through our values, which make us make a difference in society, which take us to the top and help us build bridges to a future. brighter.

We have a broad global presence and a clear strategic orientation, which will allow us to continue being the world’s leading supplier of off-patent medicines, always working to improve access to health.