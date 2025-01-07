Jocelyn Wildenstein, better known as the ‘cat woman’, died on December 31 at the age of 84, due to pulmonary thrombosis, while taking a nap in Paris, according to her partner, designer Lyod Klein, to ‘AFP’.

The Swiss-born socialite became popular in the United States due to her marriage to the billionaire Alec Wildenstein and for his numerous and extreme facial, aesthetic and body surgeries.

As Lyod Klein revealed to ‘TMZ’the funeral will be small and intimate in Paris, where her closest family and friends will be able to say goodbye to her, who will finally be cremated and her ashes will be taken to her ranch in Kenya, where the remains of her father and mother rest.

Meanwhile, sources close to the couple commented that Klein is still in a state of shock over the death of his beloved. It was the designer himself who commented that on December 31 he went to bed next to Jocelyn to take a nap before New Year’s Eve and it was not until 6 in the afternoon that he woke up, but she never did again. Furthermore, he said that his death was sudden and without suffering. “She was my love, my friend and my soulmate,” he commented.









Who was Jocelyn Wildenstein?

Jocelyn Wildenstein, born in Lusana, Switzerland, was an eccentric woman who earned the nickname ‘Catwoman’ for the shape of her eyes, a more pronounced chin and strikingly large cheekbones, which many compared to the features of a feline.

She was married to billionaire Alec Wildenstein, whom she divorced in 1999 and continued to carry his last name until her last day. As a result of her controversial relationship with the magnate, who died in 2008 at the age of 67, Jocelyn became one of the wealthiest women on the planet. After their separation, he obtained 2.5 billion of dollars and 100 million dollars annuallyaccording to ‘People’, to maintain the lifestyle to which he became accustomed.

GTRES





In 2008, after the death of Alec Wildenstein, the socialite obtained her ex-husband’s estate. However, the family cut off his payments in 2015, the year in which he declared bankruptcy and the three luxury apartments he had in Trump Tower in New York were seized. That same year, ‘Page Six’ revealed that his wealth plummeted because one of the works of art that was part of his trust was fake.

Jocelyn described herself as an art lover, which is why she dedicated herself to buying and selling different and expensive works of art to ensure her income and maintain her social status. However, it is known that spent millions of dollars in its constant operations.