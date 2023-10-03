He Migration’s national institute (INM) has launched a call that has become an annual tradition since 2008: the Migraton 2023, an altruistic event that began today at the Iztapalapa Immigration Station, Mexico City.

He Migraton 2023 It started with the presence of prominent authorities from the General Directorate of Migrant Protection and Liaison of the institute and will last until October 31.

It should be noted that such a solidarity effort involves the 32 INM Representative Offices throughout the national territory, where collection points have been established to receive donations.

The main objective of the Migratón is to provide support to people in mobility situations who are under the protection of the INM or housed in shelters of civil society organizations that collaborate closely with this organization.

Community contributions are essential to the success of this initiative, so interested parties are encouraged to participate by donating items such as clothing, shoes, sandals, books, magazines and personal hygiene items, as long as they are in good condition. .

The INM has set up multiple collection points throughout the country to facilitate donations. One of these points is located at the INM headquarters, in the General Directorate of Migrant Protection and Linkage, located at Homero 1832, Ground Floor, Colonia Los Morales Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office, Postal Code 11510, in the Mexico City. The hours for receiving donations are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Migratón 2023 represents an invaluable opportunity for society as a whole to unite in a gesture of solidarity towards migrants in difficult situations.

For more information, the telephone number is available: (55)5387-2400, extensions 18102, 18113, 18224, 18718 and 18842.

