On the night of this Tuesday, March 28, the National Institute of Migration (INM) updated to 38 the number of migrants who died inside one of their detention stations located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.
Besides, unveiled the list complete with names and nationalities of each of the victims and also of those who were injured and where they are hospitalized.
“The above is done because it is a tragedy in which, guaranteeing access to public information, will help the relatives of the victims to find out if one of their own was in the INM ranch,” they commented in a statement.
Full list of migrants killed and injured
Colombia
1. Julian David Villamil Arevalo
Ecuador
1. Jorge Luis Tumbaco Santiestevan
The Savior
1. Andres Fernando Calderon Carbajal
2. Brayan Eduardo Flamenco Quinteros
3. Carlos Alberto Pacheco Gutierrez
4. Daniel de Jesus Varela Ramirez
5. Enrique Alfonso Melara Rivera
6. Inmer Onesi Molina Hernández (Hospital of the Femap family)
7. Jose Amilcar Portillo Solorzano
8. Jose Pedro Rivera Garcia
9. Marvin Armides Garcia Pacheco (IMSS 6)
10. Milton Alexis Melara Melgar
11. Misael Antonio Aguilar Lopez
12. Roberto Antonio Henríquez Evangelista
Guatemala
1. Bacilio Sutuj Saravia
2. Byron Lopez Xol
3. Cristian Vidal Alexander Ventura Sacalxot (IMSS 6)
4. Cruz Ernesto Chich Marroquin
5. Diego Sau Guarchaj
6. Diego Tzaj Ixtos
7. Edwin Gilberto Ixpertay Macario
8. Eliseo Gutiérrez Valdez (Hospital of the Femap family)
9. Elvis Adelmar Perez Esteban
10. Enrique Coy Pop
11. Eyner Anibal Garcia Dieguez
12. Fernando Pu Castro
13. Francisco Gaspar Rojche Chiquival
14. Francisco Javier Sohom Tzoc
15. Gaspar Josue Cuc Tzinquin
16. Gaspar Santiago Ixcotoyac Tum
17. Juan Fernando Quinonez Montejo
18. Kevin Estuardo Cardona Lopez
19. Manuel Alexander Chox Tambriz
20. Marco Antonio Lucas Paiz
21. Marcos Abdon Tziquin Cuc
22. Miguel Rojche Zapalu
23. Miguel Sebastian Pedro Mateo
24. Raymundo Quib Tzalam
25. Roberto Gonzalez Hernandez
26. Rubbelsy Manrrique Pérez Rodríguez
27. Santiago Caal Tzul
28. Wilson Alexander Juarez Hernandez
Honduras
1. Brayan Orlando Rodriguez Funes
2. Cristhian Javier Carranza Toro
3. Dikson Aron Cordova Perdomo
4. Edin Josué Umana Madrid
5. Higinio Alberto Ramírez Torres (Femap Family Hospital)
6. Jesus Adony Alvarado Madrid
7. Jose Alfredo Hernandez Munoz
8. Jose Angel Ceballos Molina
9. Jose Armando Rivera Munoz
10. Juan Carlos De Jesús Gómez (Femap Family Hospital)
11. Juan Carlos Trochez Aguilar
12. Oscar Danilo Serrano Ramirez
13. Oscar Pineda Torres
Venezuela
1. Carlos Eduardo Rodriguez Cordero
2. Unidentified Unknown Male
3. Eduardo De Jesús Carballo López (Hospital of the Femap Family)
4. Jeison Daniel Catari Rivas (Femap Family Hospital)
5. Jesús Eduardo Velásquez Perdomo (Femap Family Hospital)
6. Joel Alexander Leal Pena
7. Orangel Jose Lopez Guerrero
8. Orlando Jose Maldonado Perez
9. Oscar Jose Regalado Silva
10. Rafael Mendoza Mendoza
11. Rannier Edelber Requena Infante
12. Samuel Jose Marchena Guilarte
13. Stefan Arango Morillo (Femap Family Hospital)
