On the night of this Tuesday, March 28, the National Institute of Migration (INM) updated to 38 the number of migrants who died inside one of their detention stations located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Besides, unveiled the list complete with names and nationalities of each of the victims and also of those who were injured and where they are hospitalized.

“The above is done because it is a tragedy in which, guaranteeing access to public information, will help the relatives of the victims to find out if one of their own was in the INM ranch,” they commented in a statement.

Full list of migrants killed and injured

Colombia

1. Julian David Villamil Arevalo

Ecuador

1. Jorge Luis Tumbaco Santiestevan

The Savior

1. Andres Fernando Calderon Carbajal

2. Brayan Eduardo Flamenco Quinteros

3. Carlos Alberto Pacheco Gutierrez

4. Daniel de Jesus Varela Ramirez

5. Enrique Alfonso Melara Rivera

6. Inmer Onesi Molina Hernández (Hospital of the Femap family)

7. Jose Amilcar Portillo Solorzano

8. Jose Pedro Rivera Garcia

9. Marvin Armides Garcia Pacheco (IMSS 6)

10. Milton Alexis Melara Melgar

11. Misael Antonio Aguilar Lopez

12. Roberto Antonio Henríquez Evangelista

Guatemala

1. Bacilio Sutuj Saravia

2. Byron Lopez Xol

3. Cristian Vidal Alexander Ventura Sacalxot (IMSS 6)

4. Cruz Ernesto Chich Marroquin

5. Diego Sau Guarchaj

6. Diego Tzaj Ixtos

7. Edwin Gilberto Ixpertay Macario

8. Eliseo Gutiérrez Valdez (Hospital of the Femap family)

9. Elvis Adelmar Perez Esteban

10. Enrique Coy Pop

11. Eyner Anibal Garcia Dieguez

12. Fernando Pu Castro

13. Francisco Gaspar Rojche Chiquival

14. Francisco Javier Sohom Tzoc

15. Gaspar Josue Cuc Tzinquin

16. Gaspar Santiago Ixcotoyac Tum

17. Juan Fernando Quinonez Montejo

18. Kevin Estuardo Cardona Lopez

19. Manuel Alexander Chox Tambriz

20. Marco Antonio Lucas Paiz

21. Marcos Abdon Tziquin Cuc

22. Miguel Rojche Zapalu

23. Miguel Sebastian Pedro Mateo

24. Raymundo Quib Tzalam

25. Roberto Gonzalez Hernandez

26. Rubbelsy Manrrique Pérez Rodríguez

27. Santiago Caal Tzul

28. Wilson Alexander Juarez Hernandez

Honduras

1. Brayan Orlando Rodriguez Funes

2. Cristhian Javier Carranza Toro

3. Dikson Aron Cordova Perdomo

4. Edin Josué Umana Madrid

5. Higinio Alberto Ramírez Torres (Femap Family Hospital)

6. Jesus Adony Alvarado Madrid

7. Jose Alfredo Hernandez Munoz

8. Jose Angel Ceballos Molina

9. Jose Armando Rivera Munoz

10. Juan Carlos De Jesús Gómez (Femap Family Hospital)

11. Juan Carlos Trochez Aguilar

12. Oscar Danilo Serrano Ramirez

13. Oscar Pineda Torres

Venezuela

1. Carlos Eduardo Rodriguez Cordero

2. Unidentified Unknown Male

3. Eduardo De Jesús Carballo López (Hospital of the Femap Family)

4. Jeison Daniel Catari Rivas (Femap Family Hospital)

5. Jesús Eduardo Velásquez Perdomo (Femap Family Hospital)

6. Joel Alexander Leal Pena

7. Orangel Jose Lopez Guerrero

8. Orlando Jose Maldonado Perez

9. Oscar Jose Regalado Silva

10. Rafael Mendoza Mendoza

11. Rannier Edelber Requena Infante

12. Samuel Jose Marchena Guilarte

13. Stefan Arango Morillo (Femap Family Hospital)