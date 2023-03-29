Many people, given the care of planning their wedding, decide to tell it on social networks, thus giving banquet advice, dress etiquette, and even the request for a hand, however, a woman recently went viral for breaking into tears, after she his couple, reminded her father that he died.

The protagonist of the viral story, a girlfriend, showed how to have her father who passed away, close to her on the day of her weddingwhich moved netizens to tears.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@nahlayuweddingplanner’ account showed the way in which they can keep those people who lost their lives present at important events, and would like them to accompany them on their important days.

Nahla Yusuf, is dedicated to sharing on social networks scenes of the weddings they create, their organization, planning, and the smallest detail, for this reason, each of her publications has thousands of reproductions.

One of the most striking videos, which moved Internet users, was one titled: “if your dad is in heaven… a perfect idea to have him close”.

With the background of the song, ‘I give you my heart‘, a theme performed by ‘Tercer Cielo’, a hit released in 2022, which, due to its lyrics, makes everyone’s skin crawl, was the melody chosen to accompany the nostalgic filming.

During the clip, the bride was seen, in her respective white dress, enter the church, accompanied by her mother’s arm, after walking down the aisle, she was handed over to the groom, so that he could say yes, to the boy in the who fell in love

After getting married and leaving the religious premises, the young man dressed in a suit was seen appearing behind his partner, with a painting that made the woman burst into tears.

With tears flowing, the woman while tears ran down her face, showed the tender painting, in which she was seen, dressed as a bride, by the hand of her father who passed away, as if he had given her for her wedding.

The scene was filled with opposites, as Internet users felt nostalgic, between wanting their parents to accompany them on that day, to those who unfortunately no longer have their parents with them.