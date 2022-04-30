Barcelona (Reuters)

Barcelona said its midfielder Nico Gonzalez will be sidelined for some time due to a broken toe, while striker Martin Braithwaite has contracted the Corona virus.

Barcelona did not specify a date for Gonzalez’s recovery and his return to the squad.

Gonzalez participated in 37 games with the Catalan club this season, scoring two goals and creating two scoring opportunities.

Barcelona confirmed that Braithwaite, who played five games this season, is in good health.

Barcelona is in third place among the twenty La Liga teams with 63 points, 15 points behind its biggest rival, Real Madrid, before the last five rounds of the season.

On Sunday, Barcelona will meet Real Mallorca at its stadium.