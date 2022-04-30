War Russia Ukraine, the suspended coffee in Kiev

The resistance, in Ukraineit is also done by leaving a paid coffee the bar. A gesture of solidarity towards the soldiers and of those who armed themselves to oppose the advance of the Russian armies.

It happens to Kievwhere an ancient ritual in vogue, especially in the past, in Naples was borrowed: that of the “suspended coffee”, A cup already paid for by the customer and reserved for another with less resources and availability.

TO Kiev suspended coffee is reserved for soldiersaccompanied by much of post.it rosa with messages from hope and at the same time of encouragement for those who fight.

War, coffee suspended in Kiev: the post of journalist Olga Rudenko

To make the trend known was the journalist Olga Rudenkochief editor of The Kyiv Indipendent, Ukrainian media in English, who told it with a post on Twitter: “It is happening in many coffee to Kiev”, Writes the journalist.

“The pink post-its are drinks And dessert that visitors have paid as a gift for members of the military or territorial defense, who can come and claim them for free ”.

One way to thank the defendersalthough “so far all the uniformed people I have seen enter have chosen to pay,” notes the journalist.

Suspended coffee and World War II

The history of the Neapolitan suspended coffee it also takes us back to the times of Second World Wara dark period of severe misery in which those who could afford it left paid for a cup of coffee for an anonymous customer who had less chance.

It was then up to the sensibility and discretion of the barista to choose to offer to whom to offer the coffee already paid for. On this habit the philosopher Luciano De Crescenzowho passed away in July three years ago, dedicated a book entitled “The suspended coffee”, according to which “when a Neapolitan is happy for some reason, instead of paying just one coffee he pays two”.

