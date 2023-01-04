Two girls, 13 and 18 years old, were injured this Wednesday in Cartagena when they collided with a car when they were riding a scooter. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the victims had skipped a stop sign at the height of the Reina Victoria monolith.

Units of the Cartagena Local Police, a mobile Emergency unit and a 061 ambulance traveled to the scene of the event. After being treated for bruises on the head, face and neck, the young women went to the hospital by their own means.