Victor and Oksana get married in a Lviv hospital. © Screenshot/Twitter

The groom has to carry his beloved to the dance – the Ukrainian nurse lost both legs and four fingers in an explosion.

Lemberg – This video is conquering the web. Against all odds from the Ukraine conflict, Oksana and Victor marry in a Lviv hospital. He has to wear them for the wedding dance – she lost both legs and four fingers in a mine explosion in her hometown of Lysychansk in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region.

Ukraine: 23-year-old nurse from Luhansk at her wedding

The young couple were walking together on a familiar path when Oksana took the one fateful step onto the mine. The explosion ripped off both of her legs and four fingers on her left hand. Miraculously, the 23-year-old nurse survived. Her friend Victor was unharmed.

Ukraine: Only at second glance does it become apparent that the bride has no legs

After four operations in her hometown, the young woman was transferred to a hospital in Lviv. There she married Victor. The emotional video of the wedding dance has already been seen by thousands of people internationally, some of whom express their solidarity with the couple in exuberant comments.

Tightly embraced, Victor Oksana swings through the hospital premises. Other patients watch with emotion. Only at second glance does the viewer notice that the young woman in her wedding dress and with a wreath of flowers on her head has no legs.