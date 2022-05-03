Home page politics

Of: Fabian Hartman

The Russian war machine would be unthinkable without him: Nikolai Patrushev. The secretary of the Russian Security Council is a close adviser to Putin and is considered an ideologue and “hawk” of the East.

Munich – In the Ukraine conflict, all eyes are on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. But the warlord does not decide alone. One of the most influential men in the Russian leadership is Secretary of the National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. He is considered a whisperer to the President. A man with a clear anti-Western agenda.

The 70-year-old acts in the background. And yet he is credited with more influence in Russia than, say, Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and prime minister, who is also a close associate of Putin. How can that be? And who is the man who mostly acts in secret?

Secret string puller in the Ukraine war? What connects Vladimir Putin and Nikolai Patrushev

A look at the biography. What connects the two: they are about the same age, Putin (69) is only a year younger. Both also come from today’s Saint Petersburg. But above all: They come from the Soviet secret service KGB, today FSB. According to media reports, they have known each other since the early 1990s. Patrushev has held his post as secretary since 2008. Before that, he succeeded Putin as director of the FSB for almost nine years. In this function he was significantly involved in the second Chechen war from 1999 to 2008.

Who’s in charge here? Russian President Vladimir Putin and his national security adviser Nikolai Patrushev. © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

the daily News reports that he is “obsessed” with the idea that the West wants to split Russia. His statements have become increasingly somber in recent years. At their core, they aimed for the West to exploit Russia, meddle in internal affairs, manipulate and destroy, and America to lead the struggle. The goal is clear: it is about exploiting the Russian raw material deposits. There is no evidence for this conspiracy theory. According to Western understanding, Patrushev is a “hawk”.

Nikolai Patrushev on the Ukraine war: In an interview he fully agrees with the propaganda

Patrushev rarely expresses himself publicly. But now he gave the pro-government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta an interview. It gives an insight into the world view of the man who advises Putin. There is talk of the loss of Russian sovereignty, Russian culture is in danger, and independent Russian domestic and foreign policy is at stake. Ukraine is being forced by Washington to fight Russia – the West does not shy away from installing Nazis in Kyiv. Patrushev is thus fully in line with Russian propaganda.

Some media are already speculating that Patrushev could be ready to succeed Putin. There are always rumors about the President’s state of health, but the Russians have denied them. (fh)