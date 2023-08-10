The very first spoilers of the are available on the net chapter 1090 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we with the previous chapter?

Following the events of Hachinosuthe news of the defeat of Garp start traveling around the world. At the same time a large-scale earthquake it is perceived in all the seas of the world and the water level rises by about one meter. The cause appears to be the tragedy of the destruction of the kingdom of Lulusiain place of which there is now a huge bottomless crater (just like what was there at Enies Lobby).

The focus then returns to Eggheadsindeed, let’s see Kizaru knocking down one of the beast weapons Of Vegapunk guarded the island. The frontier dome protects the mugiwara inside and Vegapunk and while the Marina try to understand how infiltration comes suddenly a call from york, the Vegapunk traitor. York promises to provide the government with the tools needed to produce the weapon Mother Flkame (probably the weapon used to destroy Lulusia) provided it is spared and done Celestial Dragon.

Closing we find out that York is being held hostage by the Mugiwaras who have finally gathered in the laboratory together with Bonney and to CP0.

What will become of them? Will it perhaps be the prelude to a war? But above all, why does CP0 seem to have allied with the Mugiwara?

Chapter 1090 spoilers

The spoilers of chapter 1089 are available, which we list below.

Chapter 1090 : Admiral Kizaru

Let’s continue on Eggheadswhere we see that Kizaru has already reached the island using his technique “Yata no Kagami”.

using his technique “Yata no Kagami”. Saint Saturn talks to Luffy across the Den Den MushiLuffy tells him he will be the Pirate King. Morgans is eavesdropping the conversation.

across the Den Den MushiLuffy tells him he will be the Pirate King. the conversation. Sentoumaru blocks the lightsabers of Kizaru.

The Mugiwara plan to flee to Elbaf using the machines of Vegapunk.

using the machines of Vegapunk. York puts a password on the island, so that no one can escape. Meanwhile i Seraphim they are imprisoned in giant bubble balls.

St-Snakes is in love with Luffy and petrified franky.

At the end of the chapter, Luffy notices that Kizaru has arrived on the island thanks to his observation haki and says: “A strong person has come.”

The chapter will officially release next week.

BREAK NEXT WEEK.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The manga, published by Star Comics, is available at Amazonwhere you can also purchase the home video edition of ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The film is also available for streaming to Prime Video subscribers.