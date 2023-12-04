ININ Games announced the Xbox ININvasionor the release of a series of titles on the platforms in the coming months Microsoft. The first wave of games will be available starting next December 7and will see the arrival of:

Clockwork Aquarius – Xbox One, Xbox Series

– Xbox One, Xbox Series Cotton 100% – Xbox One, Xbox Series

– Xbox One, Xbox Series Panorama Cotton – Xbox One, Xbox Series

– Xbox One, Xbox Series ULTRA CORE – Xbox One, Xbox Series

– Xbox One, Xbox Series Pocky & Rocky: Reshined – Xbox Series

The company announced that the first four titles will be available at introductory price of €9.99while the new version of Pocky & Rocky will have a price of €24.99.

At the moment we do not know what other titles the software house will publish on the platforms Microsoftwe just have to wait for further information.

