Chivas’ semester has ended after elimination in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX. Now, within the club there is an analysis of what was done in the tournament and possibly throughout 2023, and then make the changes that Fernando Hierro’s management considers appropriate, and that, according to what is beginning to be rumored, There will be many movements within the flock.
One of those changes could occur on the bench, since according to reports from Fox SportsPaunovic
would have a unilateral exit clause in his contract.
One of the priorities on the table is to define Paunovic’s future. The reality is that the club wants the continuity of the Serbian coach no matter what, however, he is not satisfied with the treatment received in recent months, which is why he is seriously considering taking a step aside and right now, At least everything that remains of 2023 is the owner of said decision. This is due to a unilateral exit clause in his contract with Chivas.
Rodrigo Camacho Fox Sports reports that Chivas and Paunovic agreed to a clause that allows both parties to end their relationship in December of each of the three years signed if either party is not happy with the other. In the case of the Guadalajara board, it is clear that they are not considering the coach’s departure in the slightest, but Veljko does see it as a real possibility. His condition to continue, as we have already reported in 90min, is to sign large, quality signings approved by him, since Guadalajara will play in the league and CONCACAF Champions League and a large squad is required.
