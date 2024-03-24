Tokyo (AFP)

Andres Iniesta, the former star of Barcelona and the Spanish national football team, and currently a professional at the Emirates Club, paid the additional taxes due to him in Japan, related to his period of defense for Vissel Kobe, according to what he stated in a statement, revealing that he also announced his profits during that period. period to the Spanish authorities.

The Japanese authorities considered that Iniesta, who played for Vissel Kobe for five years until 2023, did not declare income worth approximately 860 million yen ($5.7 million) for the year 2018, according to what was reported by the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) and other media outlets.

Reports, citing the National Tax Agency, stated that if the foreign player’s contract is for less than one year, and he is not accompanied by his family members, the Japanese authorities classify him as a non-resident, and thus the tax due on him will be less than that of residents.

The Osaka Regional Tax Office considered that during the year 2018, Iniesta, who won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Cups with his country’s national team, was a resident because he was living with his family members and was linked to Vissel Kobe on a multi-year contract.

As a result, he was issued an additional tax claim amounting to approximately 580 million yen.

Iniesta said in a statement published by the company that manages his business, “In the fiscal year 2018, the Spanish tax authorities reported my income from all over the world, and the Japanese tax authorities began an investigation with a focus on my residency status, under the tax rules, and concluded that I was residing in Japan during the period.” Part of 2018.

The statement confirmed that Iniesta has now paid the required additional tax, even though “the income during that period is subject to the principle of double taxation,” adding that he requested the recovery of the additional taxes, based on the two countries’ agreement on the prevention of double taxation.

Kyodo News reported last week that South Korean goalkeeper Jin-Hyun Kim and Brazilian striker Patrick failed to properly declare their income in Japan.

It was revealed that the authorities asked Kim, who defends Cerezo Osaka's goal, to pay 220 million yen in back taxes, and Patrick, who previously played for Gamba Osaka and currently with Nagoya Grampus, to pay 210 million yen.

Cerezo Osaka declined to comment to protect his privacy, according to what he reported, while Gamba Osaka said that he was “dealing with the matter appropriately and under the supervision of the tax authorities and the Japan Football League.”