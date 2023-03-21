Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Ingrit Valencia and Camila Camilo, one win away from bronze in the Boxing World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Ingrit Valencia and Camila Camilo, one win away from bronze in the Boxing World Cup


close

ingrit valencia

Ingrit Valencia (right)

Photo:

Colombian Olympic Committee

Ingrit Valencia (right)

Good day for the Colombian delegation in the contest, which is held in India.

The Colombian delegation had a great performance this Tuesday at the Women’s Boxing World Cup, which takes place in New Delhi (India).

Ingrit Valencia, bronze medalist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was one fight away from securing a metal in this World Cup. La Caucana got her third win in the tournament.

The woman from Cauca defeated the Bulgarian Genadieva Chukanova by unanimous decision. Valencia’s superiority was such that her opponent received a protection count in the second round.

Valencia will have to face the Italian Giordana Sorrentino (fourth seed) this Wednesday. Sorrentino defeated Puerto Rican Kristal Robado by decision 5-0.

Camila Camilo was also very close to bronze

Earlier, another of the letters from Colombia, Camila Camilo, was also on the verge of securing a medal with an overwhelming victory, in the 63 kg category. She defeated the first seed, the Italian Assunta Canfora.

With a powerful right hook to the head, Camilo shook the European and, in the end, the referee suspended the fight in the first round and declared the Colombian the winner.

This Wednesday, Camilo will face Wen Su Ching (Taipei), who defeated the left-handed Sana Harutyunyan (Armenia) in a tangled fight.

SPORTS

More sports news

