“Today comes, with the vote in the House, the definitive approval of this enabling law which totally changes the nature of assistance and prevention for 14 million elderly people, which represent a quarter of the Italian population. The elderly will no longer be considered numbers but will have individualized plans from a social and health point of view. Change because you start with a integrated system of social assistance and health care. And above all, this large, important sector of the territory is opening up, that is, a health system close to the people and which, through home care, is able to accompany the most fragile and non-self-sufficient people so that they do not necessarily have to go to the hospital or institute”. So the deputy of the Brothers of Italy and vice president of the Social Affairs Commission Luciano Ciocchettiat the meeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability’, at the Ministry of Health.

Ciocchetti has returned to the process of the so-called Ddl Elderly, currently being approved by Parliament. “It is a law of fundamental importance – remarked Ciocchetti – and in these individualized plans that will be organized within the districts and health houses in every place of our country it will also be possible to offer information, give news, administer vaccinations and have the possibility to carry out a great job of prevention. In this context, vaccination is one of the great cornerstones of prevention”.