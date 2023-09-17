The Deputy Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council told Sky News Arabia that there was great confusion on the part of all parties in dealing with the Derna disaster, noting that expectations were that Derna would be exposed to floods from the sea.

Earlier, the UNHCR told Sky News Arabia that there are large numbers of displaced people in Libya in need of urgent assistance.

She explained that the disaster of Libya’s floods is greater than the capabilities of the Libyan authorities to deal with it, stressing that there must be a commitment to continue sending aid to Derna.

Meanwhile, search, relief and rescue operations continue in Derna, days after the flood disaster and the explosion of the two dams surrounding Wadi Derna.

The General Authority for the Identification of Missing Persons announced the recovery of 9 unidentified bodies from the sea in the city on Sunday.

Dozens of Libyan and international teams are working to search for missing persons and bodies that were swept away by the sea or buried by the floods that struck the city.

Figures and data according to the United Nations:

The death toll from the floods reached 11,300 people

The number of missing persons rose to 10,100

170 people were killed elsewhere in eastern Libya

The number of displaced people in northeastern Libya is about 40,000

National Unity Government: The number of cases of poisoning with contaminated drinking water is 150

Physical damage: