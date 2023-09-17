The start could be the crucial step for awarding victory in the Singapore Grand Prix. The conditional is essential because the history of the races held on the Marina Bay circuit is full of unexpected events, starting with the safety car, a regular visitor in Singapore.

The teams’ simulations, confirmed by Pirelli, indicate the one-stop strategy as the best strategy, with the transition from the medium ones fitted at the start to the hard ones (scheduled for the second stint) between the twentieth and the thirtieth lap. The single stop is also encouraged by the overall duration of the ‘range change’ operation, which in Singapore costs a good twenty-eight seconds.

Taking the lead at the first corner will be crucial to imposing the desired pace on the race. In the case of Ferrari, if Carlos Sainz manages to maintain first position at the end of the first lap there will be the possibility of slowing down the pace, enjoying two advantages.

The first is the durability of the tyres, given that long runs on Friday highlighted a progressive overheating of the tires on the two SF-23s. A slow pace would help Carlos keep the tires alive, reaching the pit stop window, and at the same time protect Sainz from a potential undercut. This is because at a reduced pace the group remains compact, and an early stop would involve returning to the track in traffic conditions.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes instead set up the weekend focusing on the need to face a two-stop race. A possibility that cannot be ruled out should the degradation prove to be higher than expected and in the event of the safety car entering the track at a key moment. For this reason Russell and Hamilton saved a set of medium tires (the Mercedes drivers are the only ones, together with Williams, to have two sets of ‘yellow’ ones available) and this availability offers them the possibility of being able to face the first part of the race at a more sustained pace, also considering the good results that emerged in Friday’s simulations.

For this reason, Russell’s crucial challenge will be at the start, in the two hundred and eighty meters that separate the starting line from the braking section of Turn 1. If the Mercedes driver manages to take the lead, he will be able to impose a faster pace on the race, in the hope of put the tire management on Sainz’s car into crisis.

Pirelli simulations indicate the two-stop strategy (soft-hard-soft) as the second option. The use of the softer compound could be an advantage at the start, but the need to manage two pit stops entails the risk of traffic, a very important variable in Singapore considering that overtaking is only possible in the presence of a significant tire gap , considering the mix and laps covered.

