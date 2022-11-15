Inflation moderated in the month of October in the Region of Murcia, as in the previous month, although once again slightly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) went from an annual increase of 9.5% to 7.9%, according to data published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). However, the regional data is still above the Spanish average, which fell to 7.3%.

Furthermore, this slowdown is not great news for consumer spending on a daily basis. Food rose again in the last month and continues to shoot up, at 17.6%, more than one point above the figure for September. It is also the worst data by communities.

The moderation of the inflation rate in October is mainly due to the lower price of electricity and, to a lesser extent, gas, compared to the prices of a year ago. Thus, the group that stands out for its downward influence on the CPI rate is Housing, which decreased by more than 11 points in October to 2.6% precisely due to the drop in electricity and gas compared to the rise October 2021. Also clothing and footwear, due to the new autumn-winter season, rose less this year than in 2021 (1.4%, two and a half points less than in September).