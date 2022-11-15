Literature | Finnish book exports are at a record level: translations of Maria Turtschaninoff’s novels have been sold into 15 languages

“Finland’s literature exports have clearly reached a permanently higher level,” says Tiia Strandén, director of the Literature Export Center FILI.

Valued the London publishing house has entered into a worldwide English language publishing agreement Maria Turtschaninoff from the latest work Marsh (Arvejord, Finnish Sirkka-Liisa Sjöblom).

Turtschaninoff is a Finnish-Swedish fantasy writer who has won the Finlandia prize for children’s and youth literature in 2014 with his work Maresi: Chronicles of the Red Monastery (Maresi: Krönikor från Röda klostretFinnish Marja Kyrö). In the year In 2016, the movie rights of the book were sold to the English film company Film4.

The works of the fantasy trilogy in question have been published in more than 30 languages.

According to the agency, the translation rights to the author’s novel, which was published this year, have been sold to 15 countries so far. However, the biggest breakthrough for the international market is the English language publishing contract. The Pushkin Press publishing house has Booker and Nobel prize-winning authors on its lists.

This is Turtschaninoff’s first novel for adults. A literary agent Elina Ahlbäck says in the announcement that Arvejord attracted interest at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October.

The original work in Swedish was published in Finland and Sweden by Förlaget, and the work in Finnish was published by Tammi.

Set in Ostrobothnia Marsh is an episodic novel about the power of the forest and Finns’ relationship with nature that transcends generations. According to the agent, the work has been compared Gabriel García Márquez to the classic One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Finland literature exports grew by four percent in 2021, says the Literature Export Center FILI.

Translation rights of Finnish works were sold to more than 40 countries. Children’s and young people’s literature is currently doing particularly well abroad. Their share of the rights sold is as much as 61 percent. Almost half of the export earnings, almost 3.7 million euros, came from children’s and youth literature.

Director of FILI Tiia Strandén talks about a “record year” in the press release. While on average 300–400 translations are sold, last year they were sold 500. Most of the income came from English-speaking countries. According to Strandén, this is an achievement, as this market is very competitive.

“Finland’s literary exports have clearly reached a permanently higher level,” commented Strandén.

Read more: Maria Turtschaninoff is writing the best fantasy fiction right now

Read more: Success can be expected for Turtschaninoff’s new book – “An empowering reading experience”