Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Inflation in the US fell to 8.5% in July

August 10, 2022
Gasoline

Reference image.

Reference image.

It is mainly due to the fall in the price of gasoline.

Inflation in the United States took a break in July by placing its year-on-year rate at 8.5%, 6 tenths less than in June, according to data published this Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices remained stable.

“Economists had expected inflation to ease from the 9.1 percent recorded in June. That month, prices at the pump averaged more than $5 a gallon, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattled global energy markets” , assures the Washington Post.

News in development…

