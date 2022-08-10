





WhatsApp will allow users who wish to delete sent messages to be able to do so up to two and a half days after sending. The messaging platform said it will extend the period that was previously just over 8 minutes to 60 hours.

The announcement was made on WhatsApp’s official Twitter on Monday (8), but the novelty was in testing since the beginning of the year.

Before, after 8 minutes and 16 seconds, all messages sent could no longer be deleted “for everyone”, only “for me”, which did not prevent other users from viewing what had been sent.

The feature to delete sent messages has been tweaked since 2017, when it was introduced. At the time, the limit was just 7 minutes after sending to delete a message sent in conversations with other people.

How to delete messages on WhatsApp

To be able to delete sent messages, simply press your finger on the message you want to delete in the conversation to select it. Once this is done, at the top of the screen a trash can icon will appear, and you can click on it. Thus, two options will appear and you have to choose whether you want to “delete for everyone” or just “delete for me”.

When selecting “delete for me”, the people who received the message will continue to see what was sent, however, on the sender’s cell phone, it will no longer appear.

If the desired option is “delete for all”, the message will be deleted for both the sender and the recipient, and a notice that the message has been deleted will take the place of the original message.







