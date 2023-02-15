The Saudi Statistics Authority said in a statement, on Wednesday, that residential rental prices rose last January by 7.7 percent, on an annual basis, and that it was the “most influential” in the rise in annual inflation, given its high relative weight in the index (25.5 percent).

Food prices also rose last January by 4.3 percent on an annual basis, due to the increase in the prices of meat, poultry and milk, and transportation prices increased by 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate increased in January by 0.2 percent compared to December, according to a statement by the Statistics Authority.

The average annual inflation of consumer prices in Saudi Arabia reached 2.5 percent over the past year, mainly affected by the increase in food, beverage and transportation prices, according to a previous statement from the Statistics Authority.