His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met today in Washington, DC, with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and some senior congressional leaders, where they discussed the best ways to develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of security, climate, trade exchange and investment.

During the talks with the US Secretary of State, the two sides affirmed their joint commitment to combating extremism, confronting the threats facing both sides in the Middle East region, and continuing to work to strengthen the Abrahamic Accord and ensure its success. The two ministers reviewed the continuous efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance to those affected by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to addressing the effects of climate change, as well as cooperation on many bilateral initiatives aimed at facilitating the smooth transition to renewable energy sources and increasing investments in climate-adapted agriculture and food systems. For example, there is an initiative ” The Partnership to Accelerate the Use of Clean Energy” launched by the UAE and the United States in November 2022, which includes allocating $100 billion in financing, investments and other means of support as incentives to provide an additional 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035.

He referred to the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) during the current year, and stated that climate change has a great impact on the UAE and that the country is going through a major energy transition.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, “We understand the urgent need for ambitious action with the United States and other partners to address climate change and facilitate a smooth transition to a near-carbon-neutral world in the future.”

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held meetings with members of the Senate, Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Council, Vice Chairman of the Committee Senator James Risch, and Senator Todd Young, where His Highness discussed ways to strengthen economic relations between the UAE and the United States, as well as Promotion of investments and trade exchange between the two countries.

The meetings were attended by: Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, and State Ambassador to the United States of America, Youssef Manea Al Otaiba.

It should be noted that the United Arab Emirates is the largest market for US exports in the Middle East, and economic partnerships contribute to providing jobs, innovation opportunities, and economic growth in both countries.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the year 2022 amounted to $27.8 billion, as the volume of UAE exports to the United States exceeded $6.9 billion, an increase of 16% over the volume of the country’s exports in the previous year.

