United States | Biden calls on Iran’s leadership to end the violence

According to Amnesty International, more than 20 children have been killed in connection with the protests.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA president Joe Biden calls on the Iranian leadership to end violence against “its own citizens”. Biden commented on the country’s situation on Friday while speaking at Irvine Valley Community College in California.

He assured that the United States stands behind the Iranian people and separately praised the courage of the women who participated in the protests.

“I was shocked by what happened in Iran. It sparked something that I don’t think will subside for a long, long time,” Biden commented, according to Reuters.

The president emphasized that the protests raging in Iran are part of the basic rights of citizens. According to local media Tasnim, Iran’s spiritual leader Ali Khamenei has called the demonstrations “scattered riots” and blamed their origin on an external enemy.

HUMAN RIGHTS SYSTEM According to Amnesty International, at least 144 people have died in the protests between September 19 and October 3. However, the organization believes that the actual number of victims is higher. In addition, the organization accuses the Iranian security forces of killing at least 23 children.

The events started in September, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while arrested by the chastity police. Even the women who used to wear hijabs have since shown their opinion and become the center of the rebellion spirit.

“(Women) should be allowed to dress however god forbid they want to dress,” Biden thundered in his speech on Friday.

Although citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Islamic theocracy before, this is the first time that the protests have spread so widely. They have also reached the most conservative areas of Iran and various opposition parties.