Inflation | Food is becoming more expensive at a record pace, how does the K group respond to the increase?

October 20, 2022
According to the K-group’s research, rising prices are reflected in the behavior of Finns. On Thursday morning, the K group explained how it reacts to rising prices.

Finns the food bill is now rising at the fastest pace of the millennium. According to figures published by Statistics Finland on Friday, the price of food has risen by 14.7 percent in a year.

According to a study commissioned by the K group, every second Finn has paid more attention to prices and their own purchasing choices than before. On Thursday morning, Suomen Ruokakauppa’s second major player, the K-group, shares its view on what Finns are willing to compromise on due to rising prices?

The trade group also tells, among other things, how much price is emphasized in consumers’ purchase decisions and how it itself reacts to price increases.

Food prices are now rising at an exceptionally fast pace. Picture: Timo Marttila

