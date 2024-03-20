Unilever, the Magnum ready to land on the stock exchange. But it cuts 7,500 jobs

Unilever is preparing to enter Bag of his famous ones Algida and Magnum croissants, as it prepares to eliminate 7,500 jobs. The multinational announced yesterday its intention to separate its ice cream division, which includes world-famous brands. This division recorded a sales annual of 7.9 billion euros (+2.3% in 2023), equivalent to approximately a fifth of the global market and 13% of Unilever's overall turnover (59.6 billion, +7%). This is what Il Corriere della Sera reports. In addition to the separation of ice cream, the British group has announced an 800 million euro cost reduction program which will involve the reduction of 6% of its workforce, currently made up of 128,000 employees. The cuts will mainly concern “office work” and will be accompanied by a technological transformation program involving the use of artificial intelligence.

There separation and cuts they are part of a broader reorganization plan of the British giant, which aims to regain investor confidence after years of stagnant growth (-4% in the last 12 months on the London Stock Exchange, with a capitalization of around 98 billion euros). The new CEO Hein Schumacher has promised a simplification of the group, currently made up of over 400 brands in various sectors: condiments (Knorr), detergents (Cif), personal hygiene (Dove) and food (Hellmann's). The separation of ice cream is part of this project and aims to isolate the results of a division with seasonal revenues, lower margins than other sectors and a separate supplier chain. The independent ice cream company is expected to go public by the end of 2025, with an estimated valuation of around €17 billion. However, there are some unknowns about the project.

Unilever has not yet announced what it will be listing location: although it is thought to be London, where the parent company is based, the ice cream company will be based in Amsterdam, so some analysts speculate that the Dutch stock exchange will have the upper hand. Others doubt the sincerity of Unilever's intentions, suggesting that the possible listing could be an invitation to bids from private equity funds and companies in the sector. Unilever has sold assets in the past. In 2017 it sold the margarine and spreads production division to the KKR fund for 7 billion euros.

Four years later, in 2021, the CVC fund bought tea brands, including Lipton, for another 4.5 billion euros. Unilever appears to suffer from a stock market valuation that is lower than the value of its individual shares, known as the “holding discount.” This led the management to sell the spreads first and then the tea. However, these sales have not yet stimulated the stock which has lost ground compared to competitors Nestlé and Procter and Gamble. Unilever has attracted the attention of activist funds, with Than Partners taking a 1.5% stake in 2022 and landing a board seat for founder Nelson Peltz, a supporter of CEO Schumacher's new strategy. Will it be effective? Yesterday Unilever closed up 3.29% in London.