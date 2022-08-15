It was launched on the market just six years ago in its first generation, but is already in danger of being retired forever. Let’s talk about Infiniti Q60, sports car available both as a coupé and convertible produced by the Japanese car manufacturer starting from 2016, the year after it was unveiled in the form of a concept car. The latest reports speak of a goodbye imminent of the model, and the reason behind this (hypothetical) decision does not surprise anyone.

As happened repeatedly with many other models that have disappeared in recent years, also in this case it will be the popularity of SUVs and crossovers to sanction the destiny of the Japanese sportswoman. According to the latest rumors, the production of the Infiniti Q60 will continue until the end of this year, although the last units of the model will remain on sale until 2023. Already last year there were rumors of a possible farewell of this car, but those that then they were just indiscretions that never materialized in reality over the next few months. Now the script seems to have changed: the farewell of the Q60, whose sales are continuing to decline relentlessly, seems very close. We remind you that today the range of the Japanese sports car can count on a 211 HP 2.0 liter inline 4-cylinder petrol engine of Mercedes-Benz origin or alternatively on a 3.0 liter V6 petrol engine with a power of 405 HP. .