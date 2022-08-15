Visas | Consul General Tanner: The demand for Finnish visas in Russia clearly exceeds the supply

The proportion of negative visa decisions has increased significantly.

Finland the demand for visas in Russia clearly exceeds their supply, says the consular chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner.

According to Tanner, Finland has limited the number of applications received to one thousand per day. This amount of one thousand applications is filled every weekday, which, according to Tanner, indicates that the demand for visas is greater than their supply.

According to Tanner, visas were granted in July to about 85 percent of the applicants, so about 15 percent of the applicants had to settle for a negative decision.

“The proportion of negative decisions has increased significantly, more than ten times compared to what it was before the Russian attack on Ukraine and the corona pandemic, when we were in normal mode last time,” Tanner told STT.

According to Tanner, the increase in the proportion of negative decisions is primarily due to the fact that the applicant has been found to have used Finland as a transit country to the rest of the Schengen area. Another reason is ambiguities in the documents.

When out of a thousand about 85 percent of the applications are accepted, it means that Finland grants about 850 visas to Russians every day on weekdays. The vast majority of these visas are tourist visas.

According to Tanner, the relatively large number of tourist visas has already become a problem, as they have threatened to overwhelm the applications of special groups, such as those applying for visas due to work, study or family relationships. For this reason, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering a quota system, from which the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavistok too (green) has spoken in public.

“In the quota system, the reception of tourist visa applications would be limited more than the reception of applications from other categories,” Tanner explains.

The government is scheduled to discuss visas for Russians at its evening school on Tuesday. According to STT’s information from government sources, restricting the acceptance of visas does not require a government decision, but the matter can be decided at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tanner’s according to the majority of Russians who have received a Finnish visa only travel to Finland, but transit to other Schengen countries also occurs to some extent. According to Tanner, the amount of indirect costs has increased, and its share is several tens of percent.

According to visa regulations, the country for which the visa has been applied for should be the traveler’s main destination.

“If transit is detected, it is grounds for issuing a negative decision on the visa application in the future. There is usually a negative decision on the next visa application if the visa has been used for transit,” says Tanner.

Attitude visas for Russians has caused disagreement in the EU. The EU presidency, the Czech Republic, has said that it will propose a visa ban for Russians at an informal meeting of the Union’s foreign ministers in Prague at the end of August. According to the Czech Republic, the visa ban would be an effective sanction against Russia, which attacked Ukraine.

Chancellor of Germany, the largest EU country Olaf Scholz has rejected the idea of ​​a visa ban for Russians. Scholz said that since the war in Ukraine is “Putin’s war”, all Russians should not be denied tourist visas.

There have also been different views on the matter in Finland. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has supported the expansion of sanctions against Russia also to tourism, while, for example, the vice-chairman of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee Erkki Tuomioja (sd) has said that he supports Germany’s line in the matter.

According to Tuomioja, the reduction of Russian foreign contacts is supported by the president Vladimir Putin propaganda and takes away one life hole from the Russian opposition.

According to Consul General Tanner, Finland can act alone in the visa issue, but he hopes that the EU will take a unified position on the issue.

“The most effective measures are those where the EU is united. The EU is stronger the more united it appears,” says Tanner.