Sunday, February 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The police found a man dead in an apartment in Oulu – the suspect was arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The police found a man dead in an apartment in Oulu – the suspect was arrested

The investigation of the suspected homicide is in the initial stages. The police are currently investigating the case as a homicide.

In Oulu a dead man was found in a private apartment located on Friday, who is suspected to have been the victim of a murder. The case is being investigated as a homicide, informs the Oulu Police Department.

The police say they arrested a 30-year-old man the same evening on suspicion of a crime.

The emergency center gave the police a task on Friday, according to which a man is lying bloody on the floor of his apartment in a private apartment. Emergency services and the police found the man dead in the apartment.

According to the police, the dead man had signs of external violence. The preliminary investigation of the case is in the early stages.

#Criminal #suspicions #police #man #dead #apartment #Oulu #suspect #arrested

See also  Congress unseats President Castillo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rayo Vallecano, with Falcao García, damages Real Madrid's progress in the League

Rayo Vallecano, with Falcao García, damages Real Madrid's progress in the League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result