The Spaniard beats Medvedev in a comeback and conquers another record: never anyone like him

Melbourne – Infinity Rafa Nadal: the Spanish tennis player wins the Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne in comeback, and thus sets the absolute record of successes in Grand Slam tournaments: 21, one more than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who after beating Berrettini in the semifinals had said he feared having to stop until a month ago, in the final he beat the Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, in five setsafter losing the first two: 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 7-5 the final score.

A legendary feat that made by Nadal, capable of recovering two sets of disadvantage to Medvedev in a heart-pounding match fought from the first to the last exchange. Nadal returns to win at the Australian Open where he had only triumphed in 2009, only to lose four consecutive finals, two against Djokovic, one against Federer and one against Stan Wawrinka. Mastic bitter Medvedev, defeated for the second time by Nadal in a Grand Slam final after the one in New York in 2019 at the US Open.

10 years less for the Russian tennis player were not enough to tame the Spanish phenomenon, postponed the appointment with the second Grand Slam victory and above all the throne of number 1 in the World which thus remains in the hands of Djokovic. The Serbian tennis player was unable to take part in the tournament because he was not vaccinated against Covid. Nadal immediately took advantage of it.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS