Stage. Contrary to what some supposed, the campaigns of the candidates for the unions of Ahome are turning ant-colored. The pounding is the order of the day between the “official” candidates and those who intend to win the battle. Formally, the fight belongs to these, but they say that the real dispute is between Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros and some of his internal political opponents in Morena, such as Milo Ibarra and former Mayor Guillermo ‘Billy’ Chapman. In addition, the former mayoral candidate Domingo ‘Mingo’ Vázquez. There are some from the Sinaloense Party who are also playing it. It didn’t take long for the unions to launch the campaign for the composition of the groups, the “godfathers” and temporary or long-term alliances to become clear.

sponsorship. In this sense, it is said that Mingo Vázquez, director of Tourism of the State Government in the north, is supporting Isidro Alcaraz in El Carrizo; to Horacio Álvarez in San Miguel; to Isaias Zavala in the Central and Ulises Pinzón in Topo, that to say four of the seven in dispute. Nothing but each of these have factors against it. For example, the aspirations of Alcaraz, who is also supported by a wing of the PAS headed by Jael Vázquez, director of the UAS high school, are reduced because the vote is going to be divided at the head of the syndicate with Georgina Lozano, a candidate supported by another wing of passism. That favors Sandra Leyva, candidate of the Vargaslanderismo-Morenista in alliance with the CENECismo-PRI. That strategy, in addition to others, is being applied so that those from the “line”, Karina Valdez, in San Miguel, and María de Jesús Castro, in the Central, and Herminio Balderrama, in Topo, get ahead.

Harshly. By the way, special attention is paid to the campaign in Topo, since Balderrama is throwing everything against Pinzón, who brings him down with that opposition to the development of the port. In reference to the fact that he is resisting the installation of the fertilizer plant and if he becomes trustee, it will be worse. Ulises, supported by Mingo Vázquez and Milo Ibarra, who wanted Morena’s candidacy for mayor, has not been able to shake off that harsh campaign against him. When he entered the fight, Pinzón wanted to soften the relationship with the mayor, whom he had accused of threats, but they say it turned out worse because some realized his inconsistency.

Influence. For his part, they say that former mayor Guillermo ‘Billy’ Chapman, today a federal deputy, is supporting Carlos Eduardo Echeverría in his aspiration for the union of Higuera de Zaragoza. It goes against the Vargaslander candidate Ramón Urías, El Tomatito, who, in addition to the operators of the mayor’s current, brings all the CNE-PRI support. The problem for opponents of Vargaslanderism is that the mayor is going through “a good moment” that can infect the “favorites.” But that will be known next Sunday.

Strangeness. Some parents from Ahome were surprised by the decision of Graciela Domínguez, Secretary of Public Education and Culture of Sinaloa, to return to face-to-face classes tomorrow. And it is that the high incidence of covid cases continues. What surprises them most is that it has the endorsement of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. More than one complained that they did not wait for it to go down, as they had said to safeguard the health of teachers, workers and minors. Domínguez came out with the argument that teachers have already been vaccinated. This does not reconcile with what Héctor Melesio Cuén, secretary of health, assures that the current situation of the pandemic “is serious”.