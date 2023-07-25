Infectious diseases | The contagion zone of bird flu is expanding to Uusimaa, among others

Bird flu has been found in several places in Finland in June-July.

Food Agency expanded the bird flu transmission zone on Tuesday, the agency says in a press release.

The zone expanded to the counties of Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa and Päijät-Häme. The zone has already been valid in Varsinais Suomi, Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia.

The zone established on Thursday of last week has been made to prevent the spread of bird flu. According to the Food Agency, the zone was further expanded due to bird flu cases that occurred in the areas.

“The situation in Finland and Europe has been exceptionally bad for a couple of years with bird flu. This year, the disease has particularly affected the laughing gulls here, which also thrive near farms, for example,” says the head of the unit Shirpa Kivirusu From the Food Agency to STT.

Catchment zone means that keeping poultry and other captive birds outside in the zone is prohibited. The ban also applies to venues engaged in organic production.

In addition, moving around the birds’ premises for reasons other than essential is prohibited in the zone. When moving around the premises, you should only wear the protective clothing used in those premises and change your footwear when entering and leaving the premises.

According to the Food Agency, bird feed and bedding must also be stored so that wild birds cannot access them. Hands must also be washed when entering the animal shelter, or if that is not possible, hands must be disinfected.

Exceptions to prohibitions and restrictions can be found about the decision. The bans on keeping birds outside do not apply to zoos, for example.

The infection zone has been established under the Animal Diseases Act. The infection zone is abolished when the Food Agency assesses that there is no longer a need for it.

Food Agency recommends that poultry be carefully protected in other parts of the country than those where the zone is valid.

If symptoms suggestive of bird flu, unusual mortality or changes in production are observed in poultry or other birds, the municipality or county veterinarian must be notified immediately, the agency informs.

A decrease in water and feed consumption or egg production can be signs of bird flu infection.

Mass deaths of wild birds and individual dead birds of prey must also be reported to the municipal or county veterinarian.

Avian flu viruses are not contagious to humans, and infection usually requires close contact with an infected wild bird, poultry or their secretions, the Food Agency says in a press release.

in Finland in June-July, bird flu has been found in several localities. The disease has been identified in particular with logs.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus spreading in Finland has not yet been found in poultry farms.

“There are a few hundred poultry farms in Finland, and we want to protect their operations with these restrictions”, head of unit Shirpa Kivirusu The Food Agency tells STT.

According to the Food Agency, bird flu has been found in animals in fur farms in southern and central Ostrobothnia. There are 12 cases from fur farms, and the agency is still investigating.

This is the first time in Finland that bird flu has been transmitted to fur animals.

Stone rose the decision to expand the infection zone has been well received by animal keepers. According to the Food Agency’s registers, there are thousands of so-called hobby farms or household farms in the country where, for example, chickens are kept.

“Birds are still allowed to be in the roost in the yard if the walls and roof are netted, but free roosting in the yard without a net is now not possible,” explains Kiviruusu.

The strict outdoor guidelines for birds also apply to livestock yards open to the public, where the birds have previously been free.

The purpose of all the regulations of the Food Agency is to keep wild and farmed birds apart so that they do not come into contact with each other.