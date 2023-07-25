The Cruz Azul Football Club finds its souls burning and since the beginning of this season they have recorded four out of four, four consecutive defeats, three of them in the Apertura 2023 and one more in what was their debut in League Cup in view of inter miami.
Despite the restructuring that they carried out in La Noria, cleaning up veteran players and bringing in several reinforcements, the coaching staff headed by Ricardo Ferretti They have not been able to know the victory, not even the tie and in the celestial environment they are looking for solutions to this crisis.
It seems that they will take advantage of the fact that the transfer market is still open to look for one more reinforcement, but they will drop a foreign element to free up an Unformed place in Mexico.
The fans have pointed to the recent signing Diber Changing as one of those responsible for the poor performance of the team on offense due to the multiple failures it has had in these first games, for which the fans ask for a hierarchical forward center.
In this way, the celestial directive seeks to resolve the situation of the charrúa Christian Tabó in order to free up an Untrained place in Mexico and bring in one more attacker as reinforcement.
On the other hand, it has also transpired that given the lack of clarity in the departure of the Uruguayan footballer, the celestial institution has located a second option to free up a foreign space in the squad and it would be the Argentine Augusto Lotti.
“The board seeks to free up a NFM place: either Christian Tabó comes out as the first option, or Augusto Lotti as the second. The intention of the board of directors and the cement coaching staff is to bring in a killer from abroad,” reported the journalist from ESPN, Leon Lecanda.
