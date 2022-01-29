Health recorded 2,430 positives corresponding to Friday, which represents a decrease of 44% compared to the same day last week, when 4,367 were registered. This consolidates the downward trend of the sixth wave in the Region of Murcia.

The cumulative incidence at fourteen days stands at 4,257 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with a drop of 209 points in 24 hours. Seven days later, the rate drops to 1,797 positives per 100,000, from 1,902 the previous day. In short, the fall of the sixth wave is accelerating in the Region, although the numbers of infections are still very high, as the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, recalled this Thursday.

Health does not update hospitalization data on weekends. On Friday there were 665 Covid patients admitted to the Region of Murcia, which represents a slight increase. This is the highest figure of the sixth wave, but it is still far from the pressure registered last winter, when there were more than 1,100 infected in hospitals. In addition, the situation in the ICUs remains stabilized, with 80 Covid patients, four fewer than on Thursday.

The vaccines and the greater lightness of Ómicron are behind these data, but the Covid continues to claim lives. Health notified five other deaths this Saturday. They are four women and one man between 56 and 90 years old: one from Health Area I (Murcia Oeste) and four from Cartagena.