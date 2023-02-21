Mexico.- The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) refused to issue precautionary measures requested by the PRI against the Morena spot about the elections of the State of Mexicowhere he warns the tricolor that he will not have “not one more year” governing Edomex.

Through a statement, the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the INE considered the complaint of the PRI members is inadmissible to withdraw the promotional “Edomex Contrast”broadcast by Morena on radio and television after the closing of the pre-campaigns.

“The content of the denounced promotional, scheduled for the inter-campaign period, corresponds to generic advertising since, in a preliminary way, it is noted that the message does not position a candidacy, does not request the votenor does it advertise an electoral platform,” the INE responded to the PRI’s complaint.

By unanimous vote, the members of the INE Council, Adriana Favela, Claudia Zavala and Ciro Murayamaagreed that, apparently, the spot of Morena corresponds to political propaganda with the purpose of presenting the ideology of the party, without the promotion of any candidacy or electoral platform being noticed in order to win the elections of the State of Mexico.

In this sense, the electoral advisors considered that, apparently of good law, the phrases and elements that make up the spots are of a political nature and of a generic nature, because “It is about the position and critical message that Morena emits in the context of political debate”.

This is how the INE responded to the PRI complaint, who filed a complaint against Morena for alleged misuse of the advertisement for the “Contraste Edomex” spot, which violates the political communication model by displaying propaganda similar to that previously denounced on billboards during the pre-campaigns.

“There is no dictatorship that lasts 100 years nor a Mexican who resists it, all this time the same people who have always governed the State of Mexico, benefiting their own interests. Not one more year, the time has come for the bad governments. The The people have it very clear, they are leaving. It is time for real change, it is time for Morena, the hope of Edomex,” says the Morena spot.

