Spanish one of the legends of football giant Real Madrid Amancio Amaro i.e. Amancio is dead at the age of 83, society told on its website on Tuesday.

Amancio, who was comfortable in the striker’s plot, played for Real Madrid for 14 seasons between 1962 and 1976 and won the European Cup in 1966, the predecessor of the Champions League, in the club’s colors.

“He has always been an example for both Real Madrid supporters and the entire sports world,” the club summed up the meaning of the legend.

Amancio completed Real’s 1-1 draw in the final match against Partizan Belgrade. The match finally ended with a 2–1 victory for Real.

In addition, Amancio achieved nine Spanish championships and three Spanish Cup victories at Real. He played 471 matches in the club and scored 155 goals.

Amancio won the Spanish League goal kingship twice. Amancio, who coached Real after his playing career, was named the club’s honorary president last year.

“Everyone remembers him as one of the legends of this sport,” the club emphasized and said that he represented the values ​​that have shaped Real’s history.