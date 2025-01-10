Despite the improvement recorded last month, the Industrial Production Index (IPI) has once again registered a decrease, of -3.4% compared to November 2023, and -0.8 compared to the month of October. This is clear from the data disclosed by the National Statistics Institute (INE), today.

In recent months, the index had registered upward trends, although slight. However, the month of November 2024 has registered the largest decrease since March, of 0.8 percentage points, according to the rate that eliminates seasonal and calendar effects.

Regarding the sectors that registered higher and lower rates in the annual variation, there are the Consumer durables (2.4%), and Capital Goods (-2.8%), which registered the greatest movements.

In the monthly variation, Durable Consumer Goods presented the only positive rate, of 1.4 points. On the contrary, Capital Goods (-1.8) and Energy (-1.5) recorded the most pronounced negative rates.









The rest of the values ​​considered, such as non-durable consumer goods, intermediate goods and energy, remain stable, although it is worth noting that the latter decreases 1.9% in corrected terms, in contrast to the tremendous rise in energy, of 15.3 points last month.

In relation to the analysis by autonomous communities, the annual rate of industrial production increased in five communities, compared to November 2023, while it decreased in 12.

The largest increases were recorded in La Rioja (6.6%), Region of Murcia (4.2%), Principality of Asturias (0.8%) and Andalusia (0.3%). On the contrary, the most pronounced declines were seen in Cantabria (-10.4%), Castilla y León (-9.3%), Galicia (-7.1%) and Extremadura (-6.1%). The national average is set at -3.4 percentage points.