Donald Trump will appear today in the New York courts to receive his sentence for the only criminal case that went to trial and for which he was found guilty by a popular jury. The president-elect attempted a last-minute appeal to the Supreme Court this week to postpone the hearing, but received a negative response. Despite the conservative majority that dominates the high court, five of the nine judges were against granting the president-elect’s request. The consequence of the Supreme Court’s decision is something that Trump has tried to avoid at all costs: he will swear his position as president of the United States on January 20 on the steps of the Capitol, formally converted into a ‘felon’, someone convicted of serious crimes. Last June, a jury of twelve men and women from New York declared Trump unanimously guilty of the 34 charges of falsifying financial documents he faced. It was the case related to payments to hide an extramarital relationship with a porn actress, Stormy Daniels, which could have been detrimental to her victory in the 2016 presidential elections. Standard Related News Yes Unusual harmony between Obama and Trump at Carter David’s funeral Alandete | Correspondent in Washington Sidelong glances at the president-elect by Kamala and the wife of his first vice presidentThe hearing for his sentence, which corresponds to the judge who supervised the trial, Juan Merchan, has been delayed for months, between resources from Trump’s defense and the impact of the election on November 5, where the New York billionaire won the keys to the White House for the second time. Since that appointment with the polls, Trump’s defense has attempted to completely dismiss the case. Above all, based on the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer, which expanded its vision of presidential immunity (and which derailed the most serious of the four criminal cases that besieged Trump, the one related to his attempt to turn around the results of the 2020 election, the one he lost to Joe Biden). According to his lawyers, “forcing President Trump to defend himself in a criminal case and having him appear at a sentencing hearing at the height of the presidential transition creates constitutionally intolerable obstacles to the national security and vital interests of the United States.” These arguments did not convince Judge Merchan: he decided at the end of last month that he would maintain the sentencing hearing for Trump, despite the insistence of the president-elect’s lawyers that this would hinder the presidential transition and goes against executive protections. of the position. Of course, in order not to affect the work of the presidency, he announced that he would impose an ‘unconditional discharge’, that is, a sentence without punishment (the charges for which he was found guilty implied a sentence of up to four years in prison). Now, the majority of Supreme Court justices have decided that Trump’s appeals can continue “through the ordinary route”, which does not prevent today’s sentencing hearing. The three judges appointed by Democratic presidents and two concurred in the majority decision. of the six who have been appointed by Republican presidents. Among them, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by Trump himself. According to the judges, “the burdens that the ruling will impose on the responsibilities of the president-elect are relatively insubstantial.” It remains to be seen if Trump appears by surprise in person to his sentence in court, as he did daily during the trial last June, or if he does it via video, as Judge Merchan has allowed him.

